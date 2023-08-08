Amalgamated Bank Sells 2,773 Shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,773 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $620,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 80,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 20,200 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $3,404,000. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZWS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE ZWS opened at $30.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 99.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.29. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $19.29 and a 1 year high of $31.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s payout ratio is 93.34%.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Profile

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, including interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipings and tubings, valves, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkis brand names.

