Amalgamated Bank Sells 2,956 Shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,956 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Ready Capital were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ready Capital by 25.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,476,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149,533 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ready Capital by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,402,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,922,000 after buying an additional 967,743 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,603,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,211,000 after acquiring an additional 772,522 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Ready Capital by 24.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,329,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,130,000 after acquiring an additional 653,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Ready Capital in the first quarter valued at $5,518,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.47% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:RC opened at $11.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Ready Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.36 and a fifty-two week high of $14.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.40.

Ready Capital Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RC. StockNews.com started coverage on Ready Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Ready Capital from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.71.

Ready Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

