Amalgamated Bank Sells 3,553 Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,553 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Affirm were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AFRM. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Affirm by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Affirm during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Affirm during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Affirm during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Affirm by 590.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,816 shares in the last quarter. 60.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Affirm alerts:

Affirm Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AFRM opened at $15.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.91, a quick ratio of 10.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.62 and a 12 month high of $40.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 3.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.22. Affirm had a negative net margin of 64.12% and a negative return on equity of 37.86%. The business had revenue of $380.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

AFRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Affirm from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Affirm from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Affirm from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.84.

Read Our Latest Report on Affirm

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 203,905 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $3,144,215.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,887,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,309,058.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

About Affirm

(Free Report)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.