Amalgamated Bank Sells 586 Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in American Woodmark by 162.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in American Woodmark by 114.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in American Woodmark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in American Woodmark by 13.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 3,874.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Woodmark Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMWD opened at $76.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. American Woodmark Co. has a 52 week low of $41.05 and a 52 week high of $78.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.94 and its 200 day moving average is $59.89. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Woodmark ( NASDAQ:AMWD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $481.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.11 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Woodmark Co. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

AMWD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of American Woodmark from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Sidoti lowered shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of American Woodmark from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Woodmark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.25.

American Woodmark Profile

American Woodmark Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. The company was founded by William F. Brandt, Jr., Richard Al Graber, Jeffrey S. Holcomb and Donald P. Mathias in 1980 and is headquartered in Winchester, VA.

