Amalgamated Bank Sells 602 Shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Hawkins were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HWKN. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Hawkins by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Hawkins by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,520 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Hawkins in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hawkins during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hawkins during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 61.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hawkins Stock Up 3.9 %

NASDAQ:HWKN opened at $51.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Hawkins, Inc. has a one year low of $36.62 and a one year high of $53.00. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.81.

Hawkins Increases Dividend

Hawkins ( NASDAQ:HWKN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.51. Hawkins had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $251.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hawkins, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This is an increase from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. BWS Financial raised shares of Hawkins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday.

Hawkins Profile

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Further Reading

