Amalgamated Bank Sells 757 Shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 757 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Community Healthcare Trust were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 21,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on CHCT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Community Healthcare Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Community Healthcare Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Community Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CHCT stock opened at $36.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $964.39 million, a P/E ratio of 113.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.44. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 52 week low of $30.38 and a 52 week high of $43.88.

Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.4525 per share. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 562.52%.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. As of March 31, 2023, the Company had investments of approximately $974.0 million in 181 real estate properties (including a portion of one property accounted for as a sales-type lease).

See Also

