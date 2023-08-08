Amalgamated Bank Sells 817 Shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 13.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 817 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the 1st quarter valued at $467,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Hamilton Lane by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Hamilton Lane by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hamilton Lane by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 850,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,930,000 after buying an additional 66,870 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Hamilton Lane by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 197,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,621,000 after buying an additional 13,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on HLNE. UBS Group increased their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Hamilton Lane from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Hamilton Lane from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hamilton Lane from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Hamilton Lane Price Performance

Hamilton Lane stock opened at $92.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.64 and its 200 day moving average is $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.12. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a one year low of $55.81 and a one year high of $93.58.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $112.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.88 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 33.99% and a net margin of 22.93%. As a group, research analysts expect that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Hamilton Lane Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is currently 61.17%.

Hamilton Lane Profile

(Free Report)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.