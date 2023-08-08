Amalgamated Bank Sells 918 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) by 14.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 918 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the first quarter worth about $460,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of TriNet Group by 62.8% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of TriNet Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of TriNet Group by 25.6% during the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 490,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,517,000 after purchasing an additional 99,768 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in TriNet Group by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Stock Up 1.2 %

TNET stock opened at $105.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.98. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.18. TriNet Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.60 and a twelve month high of $111.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at TriNet Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.58, for a total value of $732,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,239 shares in the company, valued at $18,431,074.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 7,000 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.58, for a total transaction of $732,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,431,074.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 2,442 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.64, for a total value of $221,342.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,540,217.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,392,750 shares of company stock worth $362,737,878 over the last ninety days. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TNET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. TD Cowen raised TriNet Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on TriNet Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.33.

About TriNet Group

(Free Report)

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Further Reading

