Amalgamated Bank Sells 958 Shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 958 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Proto Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Proto Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Proto Labs in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Proto Labs by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Proto Labs by 339.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Proto Labs from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Proto Labs Price Performance

NYSE:PRLB opened at $29.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.25. Proto Labs, Inc. has a one year low of $22.04 and a one year high of $48.03. The company has a market cap of $761.90 million, a PE ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.20.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Proto Labs had a negative net margin of 22.42% and a negative return on equity of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $122.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

