Amalgamated Bank Takes Position in Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA)

Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 43,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADEA. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adeia in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Adeia during the 1st quarter worth $148,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Adeia during the 1st quarter worth $167,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Adeia during the 1st quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Adeia during the 1st quarter worth $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Adeia Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADEA opened at $11.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Adeia Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.52 and a 1-year high of $16.89.

Adeia Company Profile

Adeia ( NASDAQ:ADEA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $117.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.93 million. Adeia had a negative net margin of 43.84% and a positive return on equity of 21.87%. Sell-side analysts predict that Adeia Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company worldwide. The company licenses its innovations to media and semiconductor industries and companies under the Adeia brand. It licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers and social media companies; consumer electronics manufacturers, which includes smart televisions, streaming media devices, video game consoles, mobile devices, content storage devices, and other connected media devices; and semiconductors, including sensors, radio frequency components, memory, and logic devices.

