Amalgamated Bank Trims Stake in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,889 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 703.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 7,780 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 146.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,936 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 7,084 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on AXL shares. StockNews.com upgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Axle & Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.20.

American Axle & Manufacturing Trading Down 0.6 %

AXL opened at $8.14 on Tuesday. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.61 and a 12 month high of $11.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.31 and a 200 day moving average of $8.11. The firm has a market cap of $951.96 million, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 0.72%. American Axle & Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.