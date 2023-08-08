Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by TD Capital Management LLC

TD Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,315 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 239.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $191,000. 56.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen raised their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.89.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $142.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.22. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $146.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $534,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,828,198.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total value of $63,135.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,291,530.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $534,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 560,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,828,198.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,305 shares of company stock valued at $8,606,808. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.