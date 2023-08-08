Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC decreased its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 47.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,242,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,110,545 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $14,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,644,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,265,000 after purchasing an additional 10,472,157 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amcor by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,078,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,797,000 after acquiring an additional 7,854,257 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Amcor by 951.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,641,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,907,000 after acquiring an additional 7,819,836 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amcor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,210,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Amcor by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,603,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,022,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMCR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.60 to $10.80 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amcor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.80.

Amcor Price Performance

Shares of AMCR opened at $9.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.27. Amcor plc has a one year low of $9.40 and a one year high of $13.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.00 and its 200-day moving average is $10.67.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

