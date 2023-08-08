Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Price Target Cut to $94.00

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $101.00 to $94.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. 888 reaffirmed an upgrade rating on shares of Ameren in a report on Monday, June 12th. Bank of America increased their target price on Ameren from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Ameren from $89.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameren presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $91.75.

Get Ameren alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on AEE

Ameren Price Performance

NYSE:AEE opened at $81.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.43. Ameren has a one year low of $73.28 and a one year high of $97.53.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. Ameren had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ameren will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $249,849.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,318,200.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ameren news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 36,940 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total transaction of $3,042,747.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,750,772.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,080 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $249,849.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,318,200.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in Ameren by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 56,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Ameren by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 21,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 9,199 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 5,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 1.6% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 37,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameren by 8.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 181,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,797,000 after purchasing an additional 14,808 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

About Ameren

(Get Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.