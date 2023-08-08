American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target Raised to $15.00

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

AEO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Bank of America reduced their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.92.

Shares of NYSE:AEO opened at $15.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.70. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12 month low of $9.46 and a 12 month high of $17.09.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 34,252 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,034 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,744 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 102,497 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,406 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

