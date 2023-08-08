American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,317,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,512,000 after purchasing an additional 49,702 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,253,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,109,000 after purchasing an additional 85,531 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 4.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,189,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,313,000 after buying an additional 142,611 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 12.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,836,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,278,000 after buying an additional 196,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 5,908.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,793,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,829,000 after buying an additional 1,763,837 shares in the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Equity Investment Life Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AEL opened at $53.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.12. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 52 week low of $28.05 and a 52 week high of $54.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Equity Investment Life ( NYSE:AEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $662.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.02 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 25.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 348.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AEL. Truist Financial cut American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, American Equity Investment Life presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.38.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

