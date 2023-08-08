American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Price Target Raised to $62.00 at Morgan Stanley

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $62.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on American International Group from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a report on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on American International Group from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on American International Group from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.79.

Get American International Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on AIG

American International Group Stock Up 2.0 %

American International Group stock opened at $61.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.13. American International Group has a fifty-two week low of $45.66 and a fifty-two week high of $64.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. American International Group had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $13.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American International Group will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William G. Jurgensen sold 475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $26,139.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,405.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director William G. Jurgensen sold 475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $26,139.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,405.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder International Group American sold 74,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $1,214,687,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 426,395,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,928,918,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,732,218 shares of company stock valued at $1,394,947,575 in the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of American International Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American International Group

(Get Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.