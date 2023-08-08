American Superconductor (AMSC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect American Superconductor to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $31.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.30 million. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 36.64% and a negative net margin of 33.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, analysts expect American Superconductor to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AMSC opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. American Superconductor has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $17.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.06 million, a P/E ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.99 and a 200-day moving average of $5.54.

In other news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 36,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total value of $219,566.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,077,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,196. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other American Superconductor news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 50,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $308,311.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 407,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,136.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 36,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total value of $219,566.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,077,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of American Superconductor during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Superconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in American Superconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Superconductor during the second quarter worth $72,000. 44.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised American Superconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of American Superconductor from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd.

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

