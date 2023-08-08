American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) Stock Position Cut by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Free Report) by 11.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,240 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Vanguard were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of American Vanguard by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 108,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of American Vanguard by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 411,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,357,000 after purchasing an additional 11,895 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Vanguard by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 60,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 22,054 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Vanguard by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Vanguard during the 1st quarter valued at about $495,000. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Get American Vanguard alerts:

American Vanguard Stock Performance

Shares of AVD opened at $17.25 on Tuesday. American Vanguard Co. has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $24.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.38. The stock has a market cap of $507.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

American Vanguard Dividend Announcement

American Vanguard ( NYSE:AVD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.20). American Vanguard had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $124.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.20 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Vanguard Co. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. American Vanguard’s payout ratio is 17.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of American Vanguard from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AVD

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Patrick E. Gottschalk bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.74 per share, for a total transaction of $334,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,286.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Patrick E. Gottschalk purchased 20,000 shares of American Vanguard stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.74 per share, with a total value of $334,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,286.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith M. Rosenbloom purchased 56,751 shares of American Vanguard stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.77 per share, with a total value of $1,008,465.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,094,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,452,197.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 83,956 shares of company stock worth $1,468,060 over the last ninety days. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Vanguard Profile

(Free Report)

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, soil health, plant nutrition, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Vanguard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Vanguard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.