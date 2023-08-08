American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,790 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $9,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in American Water Works by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,157,000 after acquiring an additional 434,737 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in American Water Works by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,841,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $737,128,000 after purchasing an additional 190,452 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in American Water Works by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,710,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $588,579,000 after purchasing an additional 382,239 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Water Works by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,709,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $564,451,000 after purchasing an additional 82,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in American Water Works by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,470,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $574,412,000 after purchasing an additional 87,934 shares during the last quarter. 84.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $142.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.56. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.77 and a fifty-two week high of $162.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $152.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AWK

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael Marberry acquired 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $142.35 per share, with a total value of $199,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,673 shares in the company, valued at $522,851.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Water Works Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.