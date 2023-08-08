Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Shares Acquired by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $3,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COLD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 12.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $149,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 227,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,570,000 after buying an additional 5,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 29.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,735,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,279,000 after buying an additional 619,710 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on COLD shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Americold Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.64.

Shares of COLD opened at $32.37 on Tuesday. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.49 and a fifty-two week high of $33.71. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -209.52%.

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 243 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

