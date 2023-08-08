Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,695 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 31,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 27,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amkor Technology by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 26,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. 37.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMKR. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th.

AMKR stock opened at $28.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.13 and a 1-year high of $31.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.12. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.76.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 5th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.77%.

In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total transaction of $76,707.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,543.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total transaction of $76,707.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,543.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sung Shin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total transaction of $124,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,370.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,800 shares of company stock worth $405,450. Insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

About Amkor Technology



Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services.

