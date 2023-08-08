AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Price Target Lowered to $105.00 at Credit Suisse Group

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AMN. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America lowered AMN Healthcare Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $112.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $111.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $112.17.

Shares of NYSE:AMN opened at $90.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.87. AMN Healthcare Services has a 1-year low of $81.15 and a 1-year high of $129.04.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.24. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 42.90%. The company had revenue of $991.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daphne E. Jones sold 1,000 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.57, for a total value of $109,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,536.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,662,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,760,000 after acquiring an additional 59,967 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,555,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,335,000 after purchasing an additional 56,075 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,249,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,432,000 after purchasing an additional 24,415 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,160,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,110,000 after purchasing an additional 132,587 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 902,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,744,000 after purchasing an additional 105,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

