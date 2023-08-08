AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Price Target Raised to $110.00

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) had its target price raised by Truist Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $111.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $112.17.

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $90.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.20. AMN Healthcare Services has a 1 year low of $81.15 and a 1 year high of $129.04.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $991.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.32 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 42.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.31 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daphne E. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.57, for a total value of $109,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,799 shares in the company, valued at $854,536.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMN. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 1,181.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 540,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,422,000 after purchasing an additional 498,600 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,022,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 337.0% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 447,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,147,000 after purchasing an additional 345,468 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 263.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 353,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,012,000 after purchasing an additional 256,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 759.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 261,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,872,000 after purchasing an additional 230,925 shares during the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

