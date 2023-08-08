Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $4.00 to $6.00. The stock had previously closed at $4.11, but opened at $4.27. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Amneal Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $4.36, with a volume of 477,625 shares.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. 500.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.60.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMRX

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 11.9 %

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 43.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,549 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 31.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.25. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -229.89 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $557.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.00 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 101.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.