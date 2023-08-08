Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $4.00 to $6.00. The stock had previously closed at $4.11, but opened at $4.27. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Amneal Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $4.36, with a volume of 477,625 shares traded.

AMRX has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, 500.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amneal Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.60.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hedges Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 69.2% in the first quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 84,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 34,600 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 136,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 15,329 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC bought a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 3,565.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 509,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 495,607 shares in the last quarter. 31.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -229.89 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.25.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 101.26% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $557.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.