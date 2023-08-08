Amtech Systems (ASYS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $33.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.00 million. Amtech Systems had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 1.93%. On average, analysts expect Amtech Systems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Amtech Systems alerts:

Amtech Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Amtech Systems stock opened at $10.70 on Tuesday. Amtech Systems has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $13.45. The company has a market capitalization of $150.34 million, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASYS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Amtech Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amtech Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Analysis on Amtech Systems

Insider Activity at Amtech Systems

In other news, Director Robert C. Daigle bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $26,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought a total of 4,564 shares of company stock worth $39,787 over the last quarter. Insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amtech Systems

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Amtech Systems by 7.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amtech Systems by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 3,984 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Amtech Systems by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 7,951 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 10,693 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,156,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,031,000 after purchasing an additional 8,268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.63% of the company’s stock.

About Amtech Systems

(Get Free Report)

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor; and Material and Substrate segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amtech Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amtech Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.