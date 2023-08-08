Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Oragenics (OGEN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN: OGEN):
- 8/7/2023 – Oragenics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Oragenics Price Performance
Shares of OGEN stock opened at $3.50 on Tuesday. Oragenics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $24.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.76. The company has a market cap of $6.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.92 and a beta of 0.19.
Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oragenics had a negative net margin of 7,467.43% and a negative return on equity of 96.34%. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.
