Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Starbucks (SBUX)

Posted by on Aug 8th, 2023

Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

  • 8/2/2023 – Starbucks had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $127.00 to $123.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 8/2/2023 – Starbucks had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Cowen. They now have a $117.00 price target on the stock.
  • 8/2/2023 – Starbucks had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $117.00 to $110.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
  • 8/2/2023 – Starbucks had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock.
  • 8/2/2023 – Starbucks had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $104.00 price target on the stock.
  • 8/2/2023 – Starbucks had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $112.00 to $105.00.
  • 7/28/2023 – Starbucks had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $110.00 to $112.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 7/24/2023 – Starbucks had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $117.00 to $112.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 7/21/2023 – Starbucks had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $131.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 7/19/2023 – Starbucks had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $120.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 7/14/2023 – Starbucks had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $103.00 to $110.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
  • 6/27/2023 – Starbucks was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
  • 6/19/2023 – Starbucks was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

SBUX stock opened at $101.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $81.67 and a twelve month high of $115.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.23.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUXGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.63%.

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 69.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

