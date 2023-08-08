Analyzing Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) and South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI)

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Free Report) and Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.0% of South Plains Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.5% of Community West Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 26.8% of South Plains Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.1% of Community West Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares South Plains Financial and Community West Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets South Plains Financial 24.19% 13.16% 1.17% Community West Bancshares 19.80% 10.24% 1.03%

Volatility and Risk

Dividends

South Plains Financial has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Community West Bancshares has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

South Plains Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Community West Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. South Plains Financial pays out 13.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Community West Bancshares pays out 25.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. South Plains Financial has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years and Community West Bancshares has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for South Plains Financial and Community West Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score South Plains Financial 0 0 2 0 3.00 Community West Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

South Plains Financial currently has a consensus target price of $28.67, suggesting a potential upside of 7.01%. Given South Plains Financial’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe South Plains Financial is more favorable than Community West Bancshares.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares South Plains Financial and Community West Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio South Plains Financial $237.31 million 1.93 $58.24 million $3.81 7.03 Community West Bancshares $53.12 million 2.33 $13.45 million $1.28 10.94

South Plains Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Community West Bancshares. South Plains Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Community West Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

South Plains Financial beats Community West Bancshares on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About South Plains Financial

(Get Free Report)

South Plains Financial, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; general and specialized commercial loans, including agricultural production and real estate, energy, finance, investment, and insurance loans, as well as loans to goods, services, restaurant and retail, construction, and other industries; residential construction loans; and 1-4 family residential loans, auto loans, and other loans for recreational vehicles or other purposes. In addition, it offers crop insurance products; trust products and services; investment services; mortgage banking services; online and mobile banking services; and debit and credit cards. The company was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Lubbock, Texas.

About Community West Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposits; and cash management products. It also provides commercial, commercial real estate, consumer, manufactured housing, and small business administration loans, as well as agricultural loans for real estate and operating lines; home equity lines of credit collateralized by residential real estate; single family real estate loans; and installment loans consisting of automobile and general-purpose loans. The company serves small to medium-sized businesses and their owners, professionals, high-net worth individuals, and non-profit organizations. Community West Bancshares was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.

