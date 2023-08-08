Analyzing Heart Test Laboratories (HSCS) and Its Peers

Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Free Report) is one of 48 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical appliances & supplies” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Heart Test Laboratories to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Heart Test Laboratories and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heart Test Laboratories 0 0 2 0 3.00 Heart Test Laboratories Competitors 344 1114 2329 90 2.56

Heart Test Laboratories presently has a consensus target price of $3.15, indicating a potential upside of 252.90%. As a group, “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 108.73%. Given Heart Test Laboratories’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Heart Test Laboratories is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heart Test Laboratories N/A -644.85% -148.59% Heart Test Laboratories Competitors -208.15% -132.62% -24.94%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Heart Test Laboratories and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Heart Test Laboratories has a beta of 3.92, indicating that its share price is 292% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heart Test Laboratories’ peers have a beta of 0.96, indicating that their average share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Heart Test Laboratories and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Heart Test Laboratories N/A -$6.35 million -1.09 Heart Test Laboratories Competitors $1.24 billion $98.82 million 46.86

Heart Test Laboratories’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Heart Test Laboratories. Heart Test Laboratories is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.2% of Heart Test Laboratories shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.6% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.6% of Heart Test Laboratories shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Heart Test Laboratories

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc., a medical technology company, provides cardiovascular diagnostic devices. The company offers MyoVista wavECG, a resting 12-lead electrocardiograph (ECG) to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction, as well as conventional 12-lead resting ECG information. It serves clinics, doctor's offices, urgent care centers, and hospitals. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Southlake, Texas.

