Analyzing TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) and Endonovo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ENDV)

Endonovo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ENDV – Get Free Report) and TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Endonovo Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A TransMedics Group 0 1 7 0 2.88

TransMedics Group has a consensus price target of $85.00, indicating a potential upside of 24.07%. Given TransMedics Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TransMedics Group is more favorable than Endonovo Therapeutics.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Endonovo Therapeutics -3,988.29% N/A -639.23% TransMedics Group -11.77% -9.39% -6.36%

Risk and Volatility

Endonovo Therapeutics has a beta of 0.15, meaning that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TransMedics Group has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.3% of TransMedics Group shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Endonovo Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of TransMedics Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Endonovo Therapeutics $140,000.00 22.62 -$18.48 million N/A N/A TransMedics Group $93.46 million 23.86 -$36.23 million ($0.57) -120.19

Endonovo Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TransMedics Group.

Summary

TransMedics Group beats Endonovo Therapeutics on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Endonovo Therapeutics

Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and distributes non-invasive Electroceutical medical devices for regenerative medicine. The company offers SofPulse, a non-invasive Electroceutical therapeutic device for the palliative treatment of soft tissue injuries, chronic wounds, and post-operative pain and edema. Its Electroceuticals medical device is also used for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases, chronic kidney, liver diseases, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cardiovascular and peripheral artery diseases, and ischemic stroke, as well as for central nervous system disorders, such as traumatic brain injury, acute concussions, post-concussion syndrome, stroke, and multiple sclerosis. Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Woodland Hills, California.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body. Its Organ Care System includes OCS LUNG for the preservation of standard criteria donor lungs for double-lung transplantation; OCS Heart, a technology for preservation of DBD donor hearts deemed unsuitable due to limitations of cold storage; and OCS Liver for the preservation of donor livers. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

