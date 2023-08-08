Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Position Increased by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Free Report) by 53.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Angi were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Angi by 4.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 161,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Angi by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 4,137 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Angi during the 1st quarter worth about $1,196,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Angi during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Angi by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 564,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,914 shares during the period. 11.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Angi Price Performance

NASDAQ ANGI opened at $3.79 on Tuesday. Angi Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $6.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.23 and a beta of 1.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Angi ( NASDAQ:ANGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. Angi had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $392.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Angi Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Angi in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Angi from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Angi has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.77.

Angi Company Profile

(Free Report)

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company's Ads and Leads, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

