Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $3.00 to $5.00. The stock had previously closed at $3.70, but opened at $3.81. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Angi shares last traded at $3.70, with a volume of 135,178 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Angi in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.77.

Angi Trading Up 2.4 %

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Angi by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 161,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Angi by 5.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,137 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Angi during the 1st quarter valued at $1,196,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Angi during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Angi by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 564,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,914 shares in the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -17.23 and a beta of 1.66.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Angi had a negative return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $392.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Angi Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company's Ads and Leads, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

