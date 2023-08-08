Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday after Wedbush lowered their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $29.00. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Apellis Pharmaceuticals traded as low as $20.17 and last traded at $20.17, with a volume of 657271 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.53.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on APLS. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $110.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $108.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.86.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Karen Lewis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $430,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,569,344. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Karen Lewis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $430,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,569,344. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Timothy Eugene Sullivan sold 69,779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total value of $6,196,375.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,900,914.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 147,818 shares of company stock valued at $12,984,937 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 99.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after buying an additional 25,416 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $337,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $472,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 312,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,443,000 after buying an additional 70,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.69. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.17.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $95.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.38 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 212.82% and a negative net margin of 356.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 482.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.46) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

