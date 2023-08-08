Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Given New $96.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

APO has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. TheStreet upgraded Apollo Global Management from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Apollo Global Management from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $84.21.

APO opened at $86.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Apollo Global Management has a one year low of $45.62 and a one year high of $87.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.67.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.78 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 114.34% and a net margin of 4.91%. Analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.52%.

In related news, insider James C. Zelter sold 60,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total value of $4,814,912.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,678,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,873,347.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider James C. Zelter sold 60,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total value of $4,814,912.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,678,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,873,347.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 35,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.93, for a total value of $2,788,101.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,740,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,347,969.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,160,932 shares of company stock valued at $77,168,542. 15.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 274.8% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.15% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

