Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Price Target Raised to $98.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Free Report) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $86.00 to $98.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $79.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $84.21.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $86.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.49. The company has a market cap of $48.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.89, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Apollo Global Management has a 12-month low of $45.62 and a 12-month high of $87.82.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.78 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 114.34%. On average, equities analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.52%.

In related news, insider Joshua Harris sold 14,744 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total value of $937,718.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,987,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,225,185,729.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Apollo Global Management news, insider James C. Zelter sold 3,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total transaction of $233,305.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,776,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,710,084.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 14,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total value of $937,718.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,987,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,225,185,729.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,160,932 shares of company stock worth $77,168,542 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 274.8% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.15% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

