Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target Raised to $149.00 at Oppenheimer

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer from $146.00 to $149.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on APTV. Bank of America raised shares of Aptiv from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv from $152.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $155.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $141.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $100.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $133.27.

Get Aptiv alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on APTV

Aptiv Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NYSE:APTV opened at $107.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.05 and its 200-day moving average is $105.74. Aptiv has a 52-week low of $77.96 and a 52-week high of $124.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Aptiv by 176.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 210.6% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.