Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) PT Raised to $162.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $155.00 to $162.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

APTV has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Aptiv from $141.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $142.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $152.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Aptiv from $100.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Aptiv from $136.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $133.27.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $107.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.02. Aptiv has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $124.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.05 and a 200 day moving average of $105.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 176.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 210.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

