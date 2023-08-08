Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,939 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 20.4% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 13.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 168.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 64,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 40,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William C. Green acquired 8,776 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.82 per share, for a total transaction of $112,508.32. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 147,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,270.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ABR opened at $16.74 on Tuesday. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 40.29 and a quick ratio of 40.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.27%. This is an increase from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 97.67%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $18.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 12th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $17.50 to $18.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arbor Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

