Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Sets New 12-Month High on Earnings Beat

Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $78.69 and last traded at $77.36, with a volume of 16102 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.99.

The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.18. Arcosa had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $584.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Arcosa’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Arcosa alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on ACA. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Arcosa from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Arcosa from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arcosa news, Director Ronald J. Gafford sold 2,370 shares of Arcosa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.65, for a total transaction of $162,700.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,906.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Kerry S. Cole sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.24, for a total transaction of $331,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,523,652.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald J. Gafford sold 2,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.65, for a total value of $162,700.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,906.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,961 shares of company stock worth $1,088,312. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACA. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 33.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 43,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 10,856 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in Arcosa during the 4th quarter worth $4,120,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Arcosa by 265.5% during the 4th quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 36,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 26,571 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after buying an additional 20,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa in the first quarter worth about $576,000. 88.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcosa Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.06.

Arcosa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and construction site support equipment, including trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, and specialty/other products, as well as for infrastructure construction.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.