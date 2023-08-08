Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,373 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,086 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $3,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARW. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the first quarter worth about $376,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,534,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARW opened at $126.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.11. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.38 and a 52-week high of $147.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.41.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.73 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.78 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 16.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARW. StockNews.com raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered their target price on Arrow Electronics from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.57.

In related news, Director Gail Hamilton sold 1,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.81, for a total transaction of $181,362.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,908.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Arrow Electronics news, Director Gail Hamilton sold 1,419 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.81, for a total value of $181,362.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101 shares in the company, valued at $12,908.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total value of $505,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,525,810.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,838 shares of company stock worth $861,067. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

