Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Position Boosted by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 330,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,527 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,155,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $559,014,000 after purchasing an additional 147,021 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,145,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $335,325,000 after acquiring an additional 76,653 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,582,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,568,000 after acquiring an additional 900,791 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,584,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,835,000 after acquiring an additional 117,633 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,334,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,345,000 after acquiring an additional 28,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. 500.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Securities lowered shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.08.

Insider Activity at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider James C. Hamilton sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 188,484 shares in the company, valued at $6,696,836.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider James C. Hamilton sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 188,484 shares in the company, valued at $6,696,836.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tracie Oliver sold 8,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $315,141.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,174,213.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,925 shares of company stock worth $964,732 over the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ ARWR opened at $30.81 on Tuesday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.09 and a 12 month high of $48.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -21.55 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.96.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia; ARO-HSD, which is completed phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC2, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of dyslipidemia cystic fibrosis; ARO-C3 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of complement component 3; ARO-DUX4, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of COVID-19; ARO-RAGE, which is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive or inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MMP7 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial for treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.