Artivion (NYSE:AORT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Artivion stock opened at $17.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $702.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.53 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.33. Artivion has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $23.43.

In related news, VP Matthew A. Getz sold 6,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $100,504.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,545.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Artivion news, VP Matthew A. Getz sold 6,329 shares of Artivion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $100,504.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,545.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Dennis B. Maier sold 16,254 shares of Artivion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $248,198.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $530,235.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Artivion in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Artivion in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Artivion in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Artivion during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in Artivion by 207.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

