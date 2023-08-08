Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

Asbury Automotive Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABG opened at $225.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $230.29 and a 200-day moving average of $217.59. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a one year low of $138.88 and a one year high of $256.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $8.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.24 by $0.71. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 26.62% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.04 earnings per share. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 32.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABG. StockNews.com upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Stephens lifted their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

