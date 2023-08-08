Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 120,974 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,539 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $2,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 370.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Randall J. Erickson sold 26,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $500,365.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 138,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,623,045. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Trading Up 0.8 %

Associated Banc Announces Dividend

NYSE:ASB opened at $18.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.61. Associated Banc-Corp has a 52 week low of $14.47 and a 52 week high of $25.50. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on ASB shares. Stephens increased their price target on Associated Banc from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Associated Banc in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Associated Banc from $17.50 to $18.50 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.69.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

