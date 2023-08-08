ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 66.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,907 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ATI were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ATI in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,336,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in ATI by 14.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,941,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,827 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in ATI by 21,179.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 895,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,326,000 after purchasing an additional 891,017 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in ATI by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,181,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,703,000 after purchasing an additional 606,005 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ATI by 3,539.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 619,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,475,000 after buying an additional 602,107 shares in the last quarter.

ATI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on ATI in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of ATI in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of ATI from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ATI from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of ATI from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

Shares of NYSE ATI opened at $44.54 on Tuesday. ATI Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.39 and a 52 week high of $47.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.79.

In other ATI news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 7,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $299,157.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 141,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,019,147.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 21,117 shares of company stock valued at $897,473 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

