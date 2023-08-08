Avantax (AVTA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Avantax to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.21). Avantax had a net margin of 49.72% and a return on equity of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $177.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Avantax to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Avantax stock opened at $25.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $987.13 million, a P/E ratio of 3.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Avantax has a 12 month low of $17.94 and a 12 month high of $30.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.66.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVTA shares. Barrington Research dropped their target price on Avantax to $32.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Avantax from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Avantax, Inc provides wealth management solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial professionals, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company offers an integrated platform of technical, practice, compliance, operations, sales, and product support tools that enable to offer tax-advantaged planning, investing, and wealth management services.

