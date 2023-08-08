Avantor Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:AVTR)

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 14,551 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 625% compared to the typical volume of 2,007 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avantor

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Avantor by 211.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 162.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in Avantor by 815.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Avantor during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Avantor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on AVTR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Avantor from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Evercore ISI cut Avantor from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Avantor from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Avantor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avantor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.12.

Avantor Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE AVTR opened at $20.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Avantor has a twelve month low of $17.91 and a twelve month high of $29.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.60 and its 200 day moving average is $21.46.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Avantor will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Further Reading

