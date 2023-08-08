Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Stock Position Reduced by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the first quarter worth $270,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 8.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,275,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 246.2% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 6,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 4,754 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,997,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the first quarter worth $1,369,000. 98.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avis Budget Group Stock Performance

CAR opened at $224.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.86. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.83 and a twelve month high of $251.26. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 2.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $11.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.79 by $1.22. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 18.37% and a negative return on equity of 500.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $15.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 37.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avis Budget Group news, insider Patrick K. Rankin sold 14,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.55, for a total transaction of $3,021,438.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,086,563.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $263.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $240.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avis Budget Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.00.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 415 dealer-operated and 390 company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

